‘Desert Storm’ Vet Among Those Honoring Bush

(AP) – A 54-year-old Texan who served in the U.S. Air Force during “Operation Desert Storm” is among the many people who turned out to watch the special funeral train carry former President George H.W. Bush to his final resting place.

Kevin Gulley, who lives in Cypress, traveled to nearby Pinehurst on Thursday to see the train carrying the casket of his former commander-in-chief. It is taking Bush’s body for burial in the family plot at his presidential library in College Station. Gulley wore a blue jacket with “U.S. Air Force” embroidered in gold lettering on the back and had a button reading “Looking Great for ’88” on his lapel. He said he wanted to pay his respects to Bush.

Gulley stood waiting next to his son’s former football coach, 56-year-old Bill Powers. The two ran into each other here waiting for the train. Powers says, “It’s what he wanted because he wanted everybody to be together.”