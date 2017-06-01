Home LOCAL Despite Several Local Transmissions, No Zika Mosquitos Found
Despite Several Local Transmissions, No Zika Mosquitos Found

All four counties in the Rio Grande Valley have now reported Zika infections, but Cameron County remains the only one where health officials have confirmed the mosquito-borne virus was transmitted locally. However, officials also say none of the mosquitoes trapped in Cameron County has tested positive for Zika. County Health Administrator Dr. James Castillo tells Channel 5 News that with no evidence of infected mosquitoes, he thinks someone who had gotten infected south of the border, crossed back, and got bit by a mosquito here. That newly-infected mosquito then bit someone else before it died. Castillo says it’s often hard to know if someone has been infected since only about 20 percent of Zika victims show symptoms.

