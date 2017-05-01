Home LOCAL Despite Several Local Transmissions, Still No Zika-Infected Mosquitos Found
Despite Several Local Transmissions, Still No Zika-Infected Mosquitos Found
LOCAL
0

Despite Several Local Transmissions, Still No Zika-Infected Mosquitos Found

0
0
Zika-Pregnant Women
now viewing

Despite Several Local Transmissions, Still No Zika-Infected Mosquitos Found

crime generic
now playing

Police: Texas Man Caught With Cocaine Hidden Under Belly Fat

republican-lt-gov-dan-patrick
now playing

Texas 'bathroom bill' Unveiled Ahead Of 2017 Session

photo-of-nueces-county-district-attorney-mark-gonzalez-being-sworn-in
now playing

South Texas Prosecutor Sworn In Wearing Cowboys Jersey

VANDALISM GENERIC
now playing

School Target Of Spray-Painted Racist Graffiti

homeless-vets-veterans
now playing

As Obama Leaves Office, Goal On Homeless Veterans Goes Unmet

christopher-wilkins-faces-lethal-injection
now playing

Inmate To Die Next Week For Fort Worth Killings Loses Appeal

GAS PRICES
now playing

Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up To Start 2017

expressway-83-and-becentennial-interchange-the-monitor-photo
now playing

Reconstruction Of Expwy 83/Bicentennial Interchange Underway

smoke-ban
now playing

Two More Valley Cities Pass Sweeping Public Smoking Bans

board-member-carl-paladino
now playing

School Board Votes To Hire Lawyer To Remove Trump Supporter

All four counties in the Rio Grande Valley have now reported Zika infections, but Cameron County remains the only one where health officials have confirmed the mosquito-borne virus was transmitted locally.

However, officials also say none of the mosquitoes that have been trapped in Cameron County has tested positive for Zika. County Health Administrator Dr. James Castillo tells Channel 5 News that with no evidence of infected mosquitoes in the area, he thinks a mosquito bit someone who had gotten infected south of the border, crossed back, and got bit by a mosquito here. The newly-infected mosquito then bit someone else before it died. Castillo says it’s often hard to know if someone has been infected since only about 20 percent of Zika victims show symptoms.

Related posts:

  1. Willacy County Sees Its First Case Of Zika
  2. Mission Developer Admits Involvement In Massive Money Laundering Scheme
  3. Local Lawmaker Recovering After Being Shot At New Year’s Party
  4. Corruption Charges Leveled Against Ex-Cameron County Judge
Related Posts
GAS PRICES

Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up To Start 2017

jsalinas 0
expressway-83-and-becentennial-interchange-the-monitor-photo

Reconstruction Of Expwy 83/Bicentennial Interchange Underway

jsalinas 0
smoke-ban

Two More Valley Cities Pass Sweeping Public Smoking Bans

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video