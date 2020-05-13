Despite Virus, Pompeo In Israel To Talk West Bank Annexation

(AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Israel for meetings with Benjamin Netanyahu and the prime minister’s new governing partner to discuss Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank. With President Donald Trump facing election in November, Netanyahu and his nationalist base are eager to move ahead quickly. Annexation is also expected to appeal to Trump’s evangelical supporters, but bound to trigger widespread international condemnation. Pompeo is the first foreign official to visit Israel since January, before the country largely shut its borders to halt the spread of the pandemic.