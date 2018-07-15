Home NATIONAL Details Emerge On Gunman’s Death, Earlier Case
Details Emerge On Gunman’s Death, Earlier Case
NATIONAL
0

Details Emerge On Gunman’s Death, Earlier Case

0
0
shooting-investigation
now viewing

Details Emerge On Gunman’s Death, Earlier Case

Girl who fueled opposition to splitting families joins mom-2
now playing

Girl Who Fueled Opposition To Splitting Families Joins Mom

PLANE CRASH
now playing

2 Dead In Crash Of Small Plane

Klarissa Ramirez, 19. Photo courtesy of of the Odessa American
now playing

Woman Charged With Capital Murder For Baby Death

Syrian government targets rebels near Israel-occupied Golan
now playing

Syrian Government Targets Rebels Near Israel-Occupied Golan

Chicago man ran away, reached to waist
now playing

Video: Chicago Man Ran Away, Reached To Waist

DONALD TRUMP AND VLAD PUTIN FINLAND SUMMIT
now playing

Supporters Cheer As Trump Nears Helsinki Hotel

9154682_web1_femaweb
now playing

FEMA Teams Going Door-To-Door With Info On Boating Flood Relief

courtgavel
now playing

Murder Indictment Leveled Against Brownsville Man Stemming From Bar Dispute

boil water advisory lifted
now playing

Brownsville Officials Lift Weekend Boil Water Order

laguna atascosa
now playing

Key Road Inside Laguna Atascosa Closing For Major Reconstruction

(AP) – Authorities say a gunman being investigated in the killing of a university student from India shot and wounded three Kansas City police officers Sunday before dying in an exchange of gunfire with police.  The three officers’ wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect, whose name has not been released, had been identified as a person of interest in the slaying of Sharath Koppu and officers had him under surveillance.

The 25-year-old Koppu was a master’s degree student from India who was studying at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.  Koppu was shot on July 6 during an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Kansas City where he worked.

Jagdeesh Subramanian, president of the India Association of Kansas City, said the group is grateful to police for pursuing Koppu’s shooting diligently and that “there is some closure” with the person of interest’s death.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Chicago man ran away, reached to waist

Video: Chicago Man Ran Away, Reached To Waist

jsalinas 0
BEHEADING

Investigator: Girl Was Beheaded After Seeing Grandmother Die

Danny Castillon 0
ny-1531626086-imnq423zsa-snap-image

Police: Florida Man Was Plotting To ‘Burn’ Jewish Neighbors

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video