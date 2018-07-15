Details Emerge On Gunman’s Death, Earlier Case

(AP) – Authorities say a gunman being investigated in the killing of a university student from India shot and wounded three Kansas City police officers Sunday before dying in an exchange of gunfire with police. The three officers’ wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect, whose name has not been released, had been identified as a person of interest in the slaying of Sharath Koppu and officers had him under surveillance.

The 25-year-old Koppu was a master’s degree student from India who was studying at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Koppu was shot on July 6 during an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Kansas City where he worked.

Jagdeesh Subramanian, president of the India Association of Kansas City, said the group is grateful to police for pursuing Koppu’s shooting diligently and that “there is some closure” with the person of interest’s death.