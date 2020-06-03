Detained Immigrant Cubans On Hunger Strike

Two Cuban immigrants in the Port Isabel Detention Center in Los Fresnos are on a hunger strike. The Equal Voice Network reported Monday that Julio Sanchez, and another detainee who prefers to remain anonymous, are on the hunger strike to protest conditions at the site.

Over two-hundred detainees reportedly have tested positive for COVID-19 there. Sanchez and his compatriot have been waiting for months to be returned to Cuba. The two demand to either be immediately released into the U.S. or to be returned to Cuba because of their fear of an imminent risk of contracting COVID-19 if they remain in the detention center.