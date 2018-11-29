Home LOCAL Detainee Goal Not Met At Willacy County Immigrant Detention Center
Detainee Goal Not Met At Willacy County Immigrant Detention Center
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Detainee Goal Not Met At Willacy County Immigrant Detention Center

0
0
willacy county prison jail
now viewing

Detainee Goal Not Met At Willacy County Immigrant Detention Center

ROMIAN LETTUCE
now playing

Repeat Outbreaks Pressure Produce Industry To Step Up Safety

d-trump_v-putin
now playing

Kremlin Surprised By Trump's Putin Cancellation

OPIOID CRISIS BANNER
now playing

Babies In Withdrawal Get Attention In Lawsuits

Paul Caneiro mansion murders of 4
now playing

Officials Release Details On Family Slaying

Ambassador Matthew Tueller
now playing

US Yemen Diplomat Accuses Iran Of Stoking Regional Conflicts

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan
now playing

Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty To Lying To Congress

BORDER TEAR GAS SAN YSIDRO
now playing

No One Arrested In Border Clash Is Prosecuted

Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz
now playing

O'Rourke Vs. Castro: 2 Texans Eye White House Runs

IMMIGRANT FAMILY DETENTION
now playing

Ruling May Allow Licensing Of Migrant Family Detention

POLICE CRIME SCENE
now playing

2 Dead Following Undercover Drug Bust

The for-profit prison company managing the new immigrant detention center in Willacy County has fallen short of its promised goal for the number of immigrants to be held there by this time.

Willacy County officials say under the agreement struck with Management and Training Corporation, MTC said the 1,000-bed facility would be holding 900 immigrants by the end of November. There are currently only half that number, according to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Bureau, the federal agency that owns the El Valley Detention Center.

The center was built to replace the tent-city immigrant prison that was shut down after much of it was destroyed during an inmate riot in the spring of 2015.

Related posts:

  1. Convicted Starr County Tax Collector Dies Behind Bars
  2. Hidalgo County Files Federal Lawsuit To Recoup “Unwarranted” Levee-Wall Commissions
  3. Desert Detention Camp For Migrant Kids Still Growing
  4. US Sued For $60 Million After Infant In Detention Later Died
Related Posts
d-trump_v-putin

Kremlin Surprised By Trump’s Putin Cancellation

jsalinas 0
U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan

Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty To Lying To Congress

jsalinas 0
BORDER TEAR GAS SAN YSIDRO

No One Arrested In Border Clash Is Prosecuted

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video