Detainee Goal Not Met At Willacy County Immigrant Detention Center

The for-profit prison company managing the new immigrant detention center in Willacy County has fallen short of its promised goal for the number of immigrants to be held there by this time.

Willacy County officials say under the agreement struck with Management and Training Corporation, MTC said the 1,000-bed facility would be holding 900 immigrants by the end of November. There are currently only half that number, according to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Bureau, the federal agency that owns the El Valley Detention Center.

The center was built to replace the tent-city immigrant prison that was shut down after much of it was destroyed during an inmate riot in the spring of 2015.