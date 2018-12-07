Home NATIONAL Detaining Immigrant Kids Is Now A Billion-Dollar Industry
Detaining Immigrant Kids Is Now A Billion-Dollar Industry
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Detaining Immigrant Kids Is Now A Billion-Dollar Industry

0
0
IMMIGRANT CHILDREN BEING DETAINED
now viewing

Detaining Immigrant Kids Is Now A Billion-Dollar Industry

murder suicide
now playing

2 Children Among 3 Killed In Murder-Suicide

cardone industries
now playing

Giant Economic Development Project In Harlingen Gets Derailed

mcallen flood 2018 generic
now playing

Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief

ICEMAN ANCIENT
now playing

Ancient 'Iceman' Shows Signs Of A Well-Balanced Last Meal

Syrian troops raise national flag over Daraa
now playing

Syrian Troops Raise National Flag Over Daraa

DONALD TRUMP AND NATO MEETING
now playing

NATO Chief: Trump Approach 'having an impact'

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANT FAMILIES
now playing

US Says All Eligible Youngest Children, Families Reunited

FBI special agent Peter Strzok
now playing

Yelling, Chaos Over FBI Agent's Anti-Trump Texts

american airlines
now playing

American Airlines Bans Plastic Straws

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Nurse Dead, Husband Arrested Following Shooting Outside Assisted Living Facility

(AP) – An Associated Press analysis has found that detaining immigrant children has morphed into a surging industry in the U.S. that now reaps $1 billion annually.   That’s a tenfold increase over the past decade.

Health and Human Services grants for detaining unaccompanied and separated children soared from $74.5 million in 2007 to $958 million dollars in 2017.   Currently, more than 11,800 children, from a few months old to 17, are housed in nearly 90 facilities in 15 states. They are being held while their parents await immigration proceedings or are reviewed for possible asylum themselves.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  2. San Benito Schools To Help Immigrant Shelter Service Company
Related Posts
cardone industries

Giant Economic Development Project In Harlingen Gets Derailed

jsalinas 0
mcallen flood 2018 generic

Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief

jsalinas 0
ICEMAN ANCIENT

Ancient ‘Iceman’ Shows Signs Of A Well-Balanced Last Meal

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video