Home LOCAL Detention Hearing Monday For McAllen Teacher Accused In Cartel Drug Smuggling Scheme
Detention Hearing Monday For McAllen Teacher Accused In Cartel Drug Smuggling Scheme
LOCAL
0

Detention Hearing Monday For McAllen Teacher Accused In Cartel Drug Smuggling Scheme

0
0
8e678bcf-81b8-4294-89e6-c10e0b514a2c-large16x9_1280x960_60405K00YVWBH
now viewing

Detention Hearing Monday For McAllen Teacher Accused In Cartel Drug Smuggling Scheme

rudy delgado judge hidalgo county
now playing

Judge Delgado Hit With Federal Bribery Charge

AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now playing

Police Officer Hurt By Hit-And-Run Driver

US REP AL GREEN VISITING ESCOBAR IN CENTRAL AMERICA DEPORTED
now playing

US Rep Visits El Salvador To Meet Deported Man

911 CALL
now playing

Boy Calls 911 As Mother Fatally Stabbed

David Vincent Akins, Jr
now playing

Man Sentenced To Life After Filming Rape Of Infant

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION-1
now playing

Police Investigate Back-To-Back Shootings

GREG ABBOTT
now playing

Abbott To Announce Human Trafficking, Sex Harassment Prevention Policy Tomorrow

instantcheckmatehandsinhandcuffs
now playing

Fugitive From Pharr Back In Federal Custody

WireAP_86b8c08ff1cb43799430ff93455e1220_12x5_992
now playing

New Report Details Misuse Of Antipsychotics In Nursing Homes

BC-US-Banning-Bump-Stocks-IMG-jpg-630×354
now playing

Cities And States Take The Lead On Banning Bump Stocks

A suspended McAllen school teacher will make his second appearance before a federal magistrate Monday following his arrest last week on drug trafficking charges. A detention hearing is set for Jorge Ignacio Cavazos to determine if he should be released on bond. The 50-year-old Cavazos is charged with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. Federal investigators say Cavazos, for the past two years, worked with a Reynosa-based drug cartel to smuggle carloads of cocaine across the border. According to the criminal complaint, Cavazos on a weekly basis would take control of a black Nissan Altima packed with cocaine hidden in altered compartments. Cavazos has been in custody since his arrest a week ago and has since been placed on administrative leave from his job teaching Spanish at Abraham Lincoln Middle School in the McAllen ISD.

Related posts:

  1. Judge Orders Former Customs Agent Back Into Federal Custody
  2. McAllen Teacher Arrested On Drug Distribution Charges
  3. Mexican Man Admits To Using U.S. Soldiers In Human Smuggling Scheme
  4. Mission Man Going To Prison For Role In Long-Running Family Drug Trafficking Operation
Related Posts
rudy delgado judge hidalgo county

Judge Delgado Hit With Federal Bribery Charge

jsalinas 0
instantcheckmatehandsinhandcuffs

Fugitive From Pharr Back In Federal Custody

jsalinas 0
fatal-crash-auto-fatality-crash

1 Dead After Car, Truck Collide On U.S. Military Highway 281

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video