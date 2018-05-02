Detention Hearing Monday For McAllen Teacher Accused In Cartel Drug Smuggling Scheme

A suspended McAllen school teacher will make his second appearance before a federal magistrate Monday following his arrest last week on drug trafficking charges. A detention hearing is set for Jorge Ignacio Cavazos to determine if he should be released on bond. The 50-year-old Cavazos is charged with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. Federal investigators say Cavazos, for the past two years, worked with a Reynosa-based drug cartel to smuggle carloads of cocaine across the border. According to the criminal complaint, Cavazos on a weekly basis would take control of a black Nissan Altima packed with cocaine hidden in altered compartments. Cavazos has been in custody since his arrest a week ago and has since been placed on administrative leave from his job teaching Spanish at Abraham Lincoln Middle School in the McAllen ISD.