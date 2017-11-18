Home NATIONAL Detroit Priest To Be Beatified, Was Known For Helping Others
Detroit Priest To Be Beatified, Was Known For Helping Others
Detroit Priest To Be Beatified, Was Known For Helping Others

Detroit Priest To Be Beatified, Was Known For Helping Others

(AP) – A priest who dedicated himself to helping others is on a path to sainthood decades after his death.

Solanus Casey, known as Father Solanus, will be beatified Saturday at a Mass attended by 65,000 people at a stadium in Detroit, the city where he spent much of his ministry.

Pope Francis said Father Solanus met the requirements to earn the title of “blessed,” especially after a woman from Panama was cured of a skin disease while she prayed at his tomb in 2012.

Father Solanus can be made a saint in the years ahead if a second miracle is attributed to him.

Barred from giving homilies because of academic struggles, he dedicated himself to helping the poor and counseling people with emotional and health problems. He died in 1957.

