Updated: NYC Subway Platform Explosion

Police have identified the 27-year-old man who detonated an explosive device strapped to his body in the New York City subway.

Police say Akayed Ullah intentionally exploded the crude device in a passageway under Times Square during the morning rush hour Monday. They say he is in custody. They say the device is a crudely-made pipe bomb.

Authorities called the incident an attempted terrorist attack. Three others suffered minor injuries, including headaches and ringing in the ears.

The suspect had burns on his abdomen and also to his hands.

Law enforcement officials say he was inspired by the Islamic State, but had apparently not had any direct contact with the terror group.

9:45 a.m.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill says the device that exploded in the New York City subway was a terror-related incident.

A 27-year-old man had a crude pipe bomb strapped to him and it went off in a passageway from Seventh and Eighth Avenues near Times Square.

Three people suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also injured and was taken into custody.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the device that exploded in the New York City subway was an attempted terrorist attack. He says it’s lucky the suspect didn’t achieve his ultimate goals.

Law enforcement officials say he was inspired by the Islamic State, but had apparently not had any direct contact with the terror group.

