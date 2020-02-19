Devices Found In Missiles, Yemen Drones Link Iran To Attacks

In this February 2017 photograph provided by Conflict Armament Research, a gyroscope recovered from a Qasef-1 drone is displayed in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Such gyroscopes, a small instrument within drones that targeted the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry and those in the arsenal of Yemen's Houthi rebels, match components recovered in downed Iranian drones in Afghanistan and Iraq, two reports said. Conflict Armament Research said in a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, that these gyroscopes within the drones have only been found inside those manufactured by Iran. That follows a recently released United Nations report that says its experts saw a similar gyroscope from an Iranian drone and in a shipment of cruise missiles seized in the Arabian Sea bound for Yemen. (Conflict Armament Research via AP)