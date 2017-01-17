Home NATIONAL DeVos Tells Senate She Will Push For School Choice
EDUCATION SCHOOL
(AP) – Republican donor Betsy DeVos says she will push for school choice and advocate for “great” public schools if confirmed as education secretary.  DeVos’ confirmation hearing is set for later Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.  DeVos is a prominent charter school supporter and conservative activist. In remarks released by the committee, she says “parents should be empowered to choose the learning environment that’s best for their individual children.” She says she will advance magnet, virtual, charter, home and religious schools.

Teachers’ unions have charged that DeVos intends to dismantle public education. Critics also have raised concerns of a possible conflict of interest, since DeVos has donated heavily to Republicans, including several of the Senate committee members.

