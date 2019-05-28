DeWine: Damage Following Tornadoes Is Devastating

The Northridge Shopping Center on N. Dixie Highway in Dayton, Ohio lies in shambles after a tornado struck Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Doral Chenoweth III/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the damage is devastating after tornadoes tore through the Buckeye State overnight.

DeWine toured the damage in the town of Celina today, where at least one person died and several others were injured. An EF-3 twister struck Dayton last night, leaving DeWine to describe the damage as “shocking.”

DeWine added the state is available to give some assistance once the measurement of the damages is done and he’ll reach out to Washington, DC to see if any additional resources are available. Celina Mayor Jeffrey Hazel said cleanup is ongoing with the Red Cross assisting families.