Home NATIONAL DHS: About 2,000 Minors Separated From Families
DHS: About 2,000 Minors Separated From Families
NATIONAL
0

DHS: About 2,000 Minors Separated From Families

0
0
untitled
now viewing

DHS: About 2,000 Minors Separated From Families

793490
now playing

Officials: Texas Sheriff's Captain Mowing Instead Of Working

35c493fe-7823-402e-ba45-f1de26bb52b1-large16x9_1280x720_80329B00PCVUE
now playing

Permian Basin In Texas To Double Crude Oil Volumes By 2023

e1c0765b112443f6a3690f90466efc84
now playing

Spain's King Gets Key To New Orleans For 300th Anniversary

front
now playing

American Greetings Apologizes For 'Baby Daddy' Card

6464287_G
now playing

Border Patrol Investigating After SUV Seen Striking Man

kansasscene_1529152362181_JPG_45662832_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Police: 2nd Kansas Sheriff's Deputy Dies After Shooting

manafort_getty1_1529077653539_5669070_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Jailed Ahead Of Trial

parkland
now playing

Parkland Students Begin Nationwide Tour At Chicago Rally

13046224_G
now playing

California Moves To Clear Coffee Of Cancer-Risk Stigma

police badge generic
now playing

Cameron County Sheriff's Captain Was Mowing Instead Of Law Enforcing

(AP) – Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their families at the U.S. border over a six-week period during a crackdown on illegal entries. That’s according to Department of Homeland Security figures obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

The figures show that 1,995 minors were separated from 1,940 adults from April 19 through May 31. Under a “zero tolerance” policy announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Department of Homeland Security officials are now referring all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution. U.S. protocol prohibits detaining children with their parents because the children are not charged with a crime and the parents are.

Sessions announced the effort April 6, and Homeland Security began stepping up referrals in early May, effectively putting the policy into action.

Related posts:

  1. Hundreds Of Families Still In Galveston Hotels After Harvey
  2. Sessions Cites Bible To Defend Separating Immigrant Families
Related Posts
e1c0765b112443f6a3690f90466efc84

Spain’s King Gets Key To New Orleans For 300th Anniversary

Danny Castillon 0
front

American Greetings Apologizes For ‘Baby Daddy’ Card

Danny Castillon 0
6464287_G

Border Patrol Investigating After SUV Seen Striking Man

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video