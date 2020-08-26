DHS Chief Chooses Rio Grande Valley To Announce Border Wall Milestone

Three top security members within the Trump administration will be in the Rio Grande Valley Thursday to claim the completion of the 300th mile of the border wall.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan, and Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott will make the announcement Thursday morning in Hidalgo. They’ll be joined by the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Brian Hastings.

The announcement will be made on the site of one of several new border wall projects in the Valley that have been contracted out. This will be Wolf’s second visit to the Valley since being named acting DHS Secretary, following his stop here back in April.