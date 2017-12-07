Home NATIONAL DHS Chief Has Doubts About Legality Of Immigration Program
DHS Chief Has Doubts About Legality Of Immigration Program
NATIONAL
0

DHS Chief Has Doubts About Legality Of Immigration Program

0
0
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly
now viewing

DHS Chief Has Doubts About Legality Of Immigration Program

DONALD TRUMP AND PUTIN
now playing

Trumps Says Putin Favored Clinton For President

AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Afghan Official: Gunmen Abduct, Kill 7 Civilians From A Bus

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
now playing

Ex-Brazilian President Silva Convicted Of Corruption

gregg abbott
now playing

Gov. Abbott Expected To Announce Re-Election Campaign Friday

FACE SCANS AT AIRPORT
now playing

Face Scans For Americans Flying Abroad Stir Privacy Issues

Soldier Arrested-Hawaii
now playing

Soldier Stayed In Army Despite Support For Islamic State

MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSISSIPPI
now playing

Charges Possible For Taking Marine Crash Debris

Trump_49378.jpg-deeda
now playing

As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages

3db581f559ba43cbb1a4da223d8b240a-780×558
now playing

Face Scans For Americans Flying Abroad Stir Privacy Issues

GAVEL
now playing

Prosecutor Seeks High Court Review Of Texas Police Shooting

(AP) – Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has told Hispanic lawmakers that a program that protects young immigrants from deportation is likely illegal, though he is personally supportive.

Kelly had attended a closed-door meeting Wednesday with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.  They pressed him on former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrival Program. DACA gives hundreds of thousands of young people brought into the country as children a work permit and protection from deportation.

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus pushed Kelly for an update on whether the administration would defend the program. They are coming away from the meeting concerned.  Trump pledged as a candidate to “immediately end” the DACA program. But as president, he has said that class of immigrants will not be targets for deportation.

Related posts:

  1. As Russia Scandal Touches His Son, Trump Privately Rages
  2. La Joya Becomes First Valley City To Sue Over SB4
  3. Face Scans For Americans Flying Abroad Stir Privacy Issues
  4. Trumps Says Putin Favored Clinton For President
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND PUTIN

Trumps Says Putin Favored Clinton For President

jsalinas 0
Soldier Arrested-Hawaii

Soldier Stayed In Army Despite Support For Islamic State

jsalinas 0
MILITARY CARGO PLANE CRASH IN MISSISSIPPI

Charges Possible For Taking Marine Crash Debris

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video