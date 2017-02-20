Home NATIONAL DHS Drafts Guidelines Aimed At Immigrants
DHS Drafts Guidelines Aimed At Immigrants
NATIONAL
DHS Drafts Guidelines Aimed At Immigrants

(AP) – The Homeland Security Department has drafted sweeping new guidelines aimed at aggressively detaining and deporting immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

A pair of memoranda signed by DHS Secretary John Kelly outline the plans under consideration. The memos dated Friday seek to implement President Donald Trump’s broad directive to crack down on illegal immigration.

Kelly outlines plans to hire thousands of additional enforcement agents, expand on the priority list for immigrants marked for immediate removal and enlist local law enforcement to help make arrests. Those details were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person briefed on the documents.

A White House official says the White House has raised objections with the documents and is working with DHS to finalize the policy.

