DHS Report: China Hid Virus’ Severity To Hoard Supplies

FILE - In this April 29, 2020, file photo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington. Chinese leaders “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a 4-page, Department of Homeland Security report dated May 1 and obtained by The Associated Press. The revelation comes as the Trump administration has intensified its criticism of China, with Pompeo saying Sunday, May 3, that China has been responsible for the spread of disease in the past and must be held accountable for the outbreak of the current pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — U.S. officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak — and how contagious the disease is — to stock up on medical supplies. That’s according to U.S. intelligence documents obtained by The Associated Press. They say Chinese leaders “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic from the world in early January. However, experts have said that many of the Chinese government’s missteps appear to have been due to bureaucratic hurdles, tight controls on information, and officials hesitant to report bad news. Chinese officials muffled doctors who warned about the virus early on and repeatedly downplayed the threat of the outbreak.

