DHS Report Finds China Stockpiled Supplies, Delayed Informing WHO About COVID-19

The Department of Homeland Security is concluding that the Chinese government “intentionally hid” the severity of COVID-19 from the World Health Organization.

A new DHS intelligence report finds that China was stockpiling medical supplies and delayed informing the W-H-O that COVID-19 “was a contagion.” Additionally, China substantially increased its import of surgical face masks by 278-percent and other items such as surgical gowns and surgical gloves.

The report also found that China covered up trade activity by “publicly denying it has ever imposed an export ban on masks and other medical supplies.”