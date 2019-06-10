DHS Secretary Defends New Deal With Mexico

The acting head of the Department of Homeland Security is refuting claims that the deal with Mexico has nothing new.

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan told Fox News Sunday Mexico is committing over ten times more Mexican National Guard troops to be deployed starting today at its southern border with Guatemala to stem the flow of Central American caravaners.

McAleenan says the progress goes beyond similar announcements made by former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen earlier this year and late last year. President Trump tweeted “some things not mentioned, one in particular, were agreed upon. That will be announced at the appropriate time.”