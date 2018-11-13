Home NATIONAL DHS Secretary Nielsen Expected To Leave
DHS Secretary Nielsen Expected To Leave
DHS Secretary Nielsen Expected To Leave

DHS Secretary Nielsen Expected To Leave

(AP) – President Donald Trump has soured on his Homeland Security secretary and Kirstjen Nielsen is expected to leave her job, perhaps as soon as this week.  That’s according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss personnel matters publicly.

The sources say Trump blames Nielsen for not doing more to address what he sees as a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.  But anyone who takes over is likely to face similar problems.

The administration has already tried to clamp down at the border, but most of those efforts have been thwarted or watered down due to legal challenges.  Nielsen had hoped to complete one year in the post and leave in December, but it appears unlikely she’ll make it.

Related posts:

  1. CNN Sues Trump, Demanding Return Of Acosta To White House
  2. Mattis Says He’ll Visit US-Mexico Border
  3. Border Nature Preserve Staffers Want More Info On Border Gates
  4. Active-Duty Soldiers Fan Out, Erect Razor Barriers Along The Rio Grande
