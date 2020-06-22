Did TikTok Teens, K-Pop Fans Punk Trump’s Comeback Rally?

(AP) — Teenagers, TikTok users and Korean pop music fans may have trolled the president of the United States. For more than a week before Donald Trump’s first campaign rally in three months on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, these tech-savvy groups have been mobilizing to reserve tickets for an event they had no intention of attending. While it’s unlikely they were responsible for the low turnout, their antics may have inflated the campaign’s expectations for attendance numbers. Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign says the turnout was a sign of weakening voter support. The Trump campaign blamed the “fake news media” for “warning people away from the rally” because of the coronavirus.