Diplomatic Debut: Trump Makes Uneven Entry Onto World Stage

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s diplomatic debut in his first week in office has been an uneven one.

He’s both alarmed and reassured international partners. He’s also picked fights, then quickly backed away from them.

Trump is delving into complex international matters with a skeleton crew of advisers. His nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, is still awaiting confirmation. Officials at the National Security Council are still seeking marching orders from the new administration.

Administration officials and diplomats tells The Associated Pres that much of the foreign policy decision-making has rested with adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and the conservative media executive turned White House adviser Steve Bannon.

Some of Trump’s early diplomatic moves have followed standard protocols. But he also moved swiftly to remake America’s role in the world.