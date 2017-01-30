Home NATIONAL Diplomats Criticize Trump Order
Diplomats Criticize Trump Order
Diplomats Criticize Trump Order

DONALD TRUMP
Diplomats Criticize Trump Order

(AP) – A number of U.S. diplomats have prepared a memo criticizing President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim majority countries.  In a so-called “dissent cable,” being drafted for State Department leadership, the diplomats say the ban will not make the U.S. safe, runs counter to American values and will fuel anti-American sentiment around the world. They say the ban won’t produce a drop in terror attacks in the U.S., but instead “a drop in international good will towards Americans.”

U.S. officials say several hundred diplomats have signed on and that the cable is expected to be formally submitted later Monday. The officials requested anonymity to disclose internal discussions.  Dissent channel cables are a mechanism for U.S. diplomats to register disagreement internally about U.S. policies.

