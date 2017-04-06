Home NATIONAL Disability Attorney Who Bilked $600M From Gov’t Disappears
(AP) – The FBI says an eastern Kentucky disability lawyer scheduled to be sentenced next month for defrauding the government of nearly $600 million has disappeared.

Eric Conn pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge. He was scheduled to be sentenced next month and had been ordered to pay the government nearly $31.5 million in damages.

But Saturday, the FBI said the U.S. District Court for the eastern district of Kentucky issued an arrest warrant for Conn because he removed his electronic monitoring device. David Habich, general counsel for the FBI’s Louisville office, said Conn’s “whereabouts are currently unknown.”

The scandal has prompted the federal government to review the eligibility of about 1,500 people receiving benefits.

