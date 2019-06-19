Disgraced Ex-Cameron County Sheriff Freed From Prison Early

Former Cameron County sheriff Conrado Cantu has gotten out of jail early. About three months after requesting an early release, Cantu Tuesday walked out of federal prison in Lexington Kentucky where he’d been serving a 17-year sentence on a racketeering charge.

The corrupt ex-sheriff had filed a motion in March asking that he be allowed to serve the rest of his prison sentence in home confinement. The motion stated he would live with his son in Corpus Christi.

The now-63-year-old Cantu had pleaded to the charge in 2005 after he was found to have extorted bribes from local drug traffickers in exchange for protection from prosecution. Cantu served as sheriff from 2001 to 2004 before he was arrested.

Cantu filed his early-release motion under the First Step Act signed by President Trump just last year. It allows inmates 60 years and older who have served two-thirds of their sentence to apply for early release.