Disgraced Ex-Judge Delgado Set To Be Sentenced Wednesday

There’s little doubt he’s going to prison – it’s just a matter of how long. Former longtime 93rd State District judge Rudy Delgado goes before a federal judge Wednesday to be sentenced for corrupting his courtroom.

Delgado was convicted in McAllen federal court in July on all eight counts of bribery, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy contained in an indictment handed up in February of last year.

Delgado was found to have solicited and taken cash and gifts from at least one local attorney, and rendering favorable rulings in return. Prosecutors reportedly are recommending the 66-year-old Delgado serve 8 years in federal prison.