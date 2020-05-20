Disgraced Ex-Judge’s Plea For Release Denied

A federal judge has shot down a request by convicted former local judge Rudy Delgado to be let out of prison over a fear of contracting COVID-19.

Delgado’s attorney late last month filed a motion for compassionate release, stating Delgado, who suffers from numerous health problems, is at risk of severe illness or death if he’s infected with the coronavirus. The motion pointed out Delgado is in a situation that doesn’t allow social distancing, and pointed to a failure by prison officials to follow health and safety protocols.

Channel 5 reports that in arguing against the release, federal prosecutors said in their motion that Delgado’s health problems never stopped him from committing corruption. The 67-year-old Delgado is currently 6 months into his 5-year-sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, where more than 200 inmates have contracted the coronavirus.