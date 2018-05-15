Home TEXAS Disgraced Ex-Texas Congressman Takes Lucrative Lobbying Post
Disgraced Ex-Texas Congressman Takes Lucrative Lobbying Post
TEXAS
0

Disgraced Ex-Texas Congressman Takes Lucrative Lobbying Post

0
0
BLAKE FARENTHOLD
now viewing

Disgraced Ex-Texas Congressman Takes Lucrative Lobbying Post

health care fraud
now playing

No Bond For Valley Physician Charged In Massive Health Care Fraud Scheme

SCHOOL SUPPLIES GENERIC
now playing

Study: Nearly All Teachers Spend Own Money On School Needs

gavel
now playing

Farenthold: Attorneys Don't Want Me To Repay Settlement

MEGHAN MARKLE WEDDING AND HER FATHER
now playing

Thomas Markle Has Change Of Heart, Will Walk Daughter Down Aisle

runoff election
now playing

Early Voting Underway For Texas' Primary Runoff Races

ABORTION LAW
now playing

Nation's Most Restrictive Abortion Law Is Challenged In Iowa

US IRAN FLAGS
now playing

US Hits Head Of Iran's Central Bank With Terror Sanctions

UNITED NATIONS
now playing

UN Security Council Set To Discuss Gaza After Deadly Day

PALESTINIAN PROTEST
now playing

Palestinian Envoy Recalled Over US Embassy Move

NORTH KOREA
now playing

South Korea News Agency: North Korea Threatens To Cancel US Summit

(AP) – Former Republican U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold has accepted a lucrative position lobbying for a Texas port, mere weeks after resigning amid fallout from a sexual harassment scandal.  The Calhoun Port Authority announced Monday that Farenthold would promote its interests in Washington.

Port Director Charles Hausmann said Farenthold’s annual salary will be $160,000. Farenthold didn’t return phone messages, but told KKTX radio that he’d taken a job about a 90-minute drive from his Corpus Christi home.  He quit in April, as the House Ethics Committee investigated his using $84,000 in taxpayer funds to settle an ex-staffer’s 2014 sexual harassment claim. Farenthold pledged to reimburse that, but hasn’t.

Gov. Greg Abbott called a special election to replace Farenthold and asked him to put the $84,000 toward it. Farenthold scoffed at that suggestion.

Related posts:

  1. Early Voting Underway For Texas’ Primary Runoff Races
  2. US Retail Sales Rose A Solid 0.3 Percent In April
  3. Castro Calls For “Cyber-NATO” To Counter Computer Attacks
  4. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez
Related Posts
gavel

Farenthold: Attorneys Don’t Want Me To Repay Settlement

jsalinas 0
runoff election

Early Voting Underway For Texas’ Primary Runoff Races

jsalinas 0
LAPTOP COMPUTER

Castro Calls For “Cyber-NATO” To Counter Computer Attacks

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video