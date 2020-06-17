District Attorney Will Pursue Charges Against Officer In Rayshard Brooks Shooting

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says he will pursue murder charges against the police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot.
Former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe also faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Rolfe allegedly shot Brooks after a struggle when Brooks reportedly grabbed an officer’s Taser and tried to run. Investigators have said a video proves Brooks was aiming the Taser at officers while he fled.
An autopsy showed that Brooks was shot in the back. Officers were initially called to check on a man who had passed out in the drive-thru lane. The struggle came when they attempted to arrest Brooks.