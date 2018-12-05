Home TEXAS District Hires Firm For Schools Chief Accused Of Bullying
District Hires Firm For Schools Chief Accused Of Bullying
District Hires Firm For Schools Chief Accused Of Bullying

(AP) – Officials in a sprawling school district west of Houston have hired a law firm to pursue a defamation case on behalf of the superintendent who’s been accused of being a bully as a teenager.

The Katy school board voted Thursday to hire the firm as counsel for the district and Superintendent Lance Hindt.

At least two people have described Hindt as a bully during his middle and high school years. One of them, a circuit court judge in Alabama, has said Hindt was a “vicious bully.”

Hindt has denied the claims but says he did “dumb things” prior to a religious awakening.

He announced Thursday that he’ll leave his post at the end of the year, saying the allegations have been difficult for his family.

Officials say he’s been the victim of a cyberbullying campaign.

