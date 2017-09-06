Home NATIONAL Distrust Of Trump Marks Comey’s Testimony About His Firing
Distrust Of Trump Marks Comey’s Testimony About His Firing
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Distrust Of Trump Marks Comey’s Testimony About His Firing

0
0
c00771fa3c80434dbd28281b2069fd47-780×492
now viewing

Distrust Of Trump Marks Comey’s Testimony About His Firing

Pricing Power
now playing

Shoppers Fixated With Discounts Pose Big Worry For Stores

Pandora
now playing

Sirius XM Buys Stake In Music Streaming Site Pandora

SHOOTING
now playing

Jail Escapee Shot Dead In Shootout With Law Officers

Japan_Emperor_89709.jpg-70f20
now playing

Japan Enacts law for Emperor Akihito, 83, To Abdicate

Bill Cosby
now playing

Jury To Hear Bill Cosby's Testimony About Quaaludes And Sex

920×920
now playing

Russian Lawmaker Scoffs At Comey Testimony

WireAP_7a69f9ea0adf40c5905c215d06d17871_12x5_1600
now playing

Qatar Says Sanctions Violate International Law

1054120022
now playing

EU's Brexit Negotiator Says Talks When UK Ready

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

CBP Officers Crack Creative Cash Concealment

JOHN MCAIN
now playing

McCain Says He Wanted Comey To Talk Obstruction

(AP) – Former FBI Director James Comey has laid bare months of White House distrust in highly anticipated testimony before Congress.
Comey accused the administration of spreading “lies” and bluntly asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign. His gripping account of interactions with Trump underscored the discord that soured their relationship.
Facing a Senate committee Thursday, Comey portrayed Trump as dismissive of the FBI’s independence. He also made clear that he interpreted Trump’s request to end an investigation into his former national security adviser as an order coming from the president.
Comey also revealed that he’d orchestrated the public release of information about his private conversations with the president. He said it was an effort to further the investigation.

Related posts:

  1. Comey’s Testimony To Put Uncomfortable Spotlight On Trump
  2. Officer’s Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief
  3. Comey To Congress: President Trump Told Him “I need loyalty”
  4. Trump Lawyer Denies President Demanded Loyalty
Related Posts
Pricing Power

Shoppers Fixated With Discounts Pose Big Worry For Stores

Roxanne Garcia 0
Pandora

Sirius XM Buys Stake In Music Streaming Site Pandora

Roxanne Garcia 0
SHOOTING

Jail Escapee Shot Dead In Shootout With Law Officers

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video