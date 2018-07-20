Home NATIONAL Divers Set To Resume Search For 5 Missing After Boat Sinks
Divers Set To Resume Search For 5 Missing After Boat Sinks
(AP) – Dive teams are expected to resume the search for five people missing after a tourist boat capsized and sank in a southwestern Missouri lake.
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says at least 11 people, including children, died when the Ride the Ducks boat sank Thursday night on Table Rock Lake in Branson. Seven other people were hospitalized.
Rader says the stormy weather was believed to be the cause of the capsizing. Another boat on the lake was able to safely make it back to shore.
National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Lindenberg says the agency had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Branson area, and winds reached speeds of more than 60 mph.
The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that investigators are expected to arrive on the scene Friday.

