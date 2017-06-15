Diverse Valley Delegation Wraps Up First-Ever Trip To Capitol Hill

A Valleywide economic development delegation is wrapping up its historic visit to Washington DC by circulating a resolution urging the Trump administration to commit to the region’s business and trade relationship with Mexico.

A 35-member delegation from the Rio Grande Valley has been on Capitol Hill all this week, telling the Valley’s story to those who don’t know it or have been given a wrong perception of the border region.

The resolution asks the Trump administration to embrace the economic relationship between South Texas and Mexico, and to continue funding federal agencies vital to the economic well-being of the border region.

The delegation’s trip to Washington, the first-ever of its kind, was put together by the head of the Rio Grande Valley Partnership Sergio Contreras, and included local economic development leaders, along with local and federal law enforcement officials, and local healthcare and educational leaders.