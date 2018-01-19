Home NATIONAL Divided Congress Appears To Be Racing Towards A Shutdown
Divided Congress Appears To Be Racing Towards A Shutdown
Divided Congress Appears To Be Racing Towards A Shutdown

Divided Congress Appears To Be Racing Towards A Shutdown

(AP) – A bitterly-divided Congress is hurtling toward a government shutdown this weekend in a partisan stare-down over demands by Democrats for a solution on politically fraught legislation to protect about 700,000 younger immigrants from being deported.
Democrats in the Senate have served notice they will filibuster a four-week, government-wide funding bill that passed the House Thursday evening, seeking to shape a subsequent measure but exposing themselves to charges they are responsible for a looming shutdown.
Republicans controlling the narrowly-divided chamber took up the fight, arguing that Democrats were holding the entire government hostage over demands to protect “Dreamer” immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

