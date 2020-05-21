Divided Senate Confirms Ratcliffe As Intelligence Chief

(AP) – A sharply divided Senate has confirmed John Ratcliffe as director of national intelligence.

Democrats refused to support the nomination over fears that he will politicize the intelligence community’s work under President Donald Trump. All Democrats opposed Ratcliffe, making him the first DNI to be installed on a partisan vote since the position was created in 2005.

The Texas Republican seemed unlikely to get the position when he was nominated in February, as he had already been nominated for the job last year and then withdrew after Republicans questioned his experience. But senators warmed to him as they grew concerned about the upheaval in the intelligence community and wanted a permanent, confirmed director.