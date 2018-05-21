Home NATIONAL Divided Supreme Court Rules For Businesses Over Workers
Divided Supreme Court Rules For Businesses Over Workers
Divided Supreme Court Rules For Businesses Over Workers

Divided Supreme Court Rules For Businesses Over Workers

(AP) – The Supreme Court says employers can prohibit their workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

The justices ruled 5-4 Monday that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. The outcome is an important victory for business interests.  An estimated 25 million employees work under contracts that prohibit collective action by employees who want to raise claims about some aspect of their employment.

The Trump administration backed the businesses, reversing the position the Obama administration took in favor of employees.

