DIY Projects Ramp Up In Pandemic, And So Do Sales At Lowe’s

FILE- In this March 22, 2020 file photo customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. A massive surge in online sales and increased business at its U.S. stores helped push Lowe’s second-quarter performance above analysts’ estimates. Similar to rival Home Depot, Lowe’s Cos. has experienced stronger interest in its products as people continue to stay home amid the virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)