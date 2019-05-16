DNA Tests Connected Baby To Slain Mom

(AP) – A spokeswoman for the family of a Chicago woman who was strangled and had her baby cut from her womb says DNA tests led police to conclude the woman claiming to be the baby’s mother was lying.

Sara Walker says detectives tested the saliva of the baby and that of the baby’s father along with hair samples taken from the home of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez to determine parentage. Ochoa-Lopez’s body was discovered Wednesday, three weeks after she disappeared.

Authorities say that the same day Ochoa-Lopez vanished, a 46-year-old woman called 911 about a baby in distress. That woman has been taken into custody, as have two other people. Charges are expected to be filed Thursday afternoon.

Police say the baby is hospitalized in grave condition and is not expected to survive. Police initially identified the victim as Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui, but the family has since said she had been using her husband’s last name.