DNC Chair Wants Full Accounting Of Iowa Problems

Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price walks off stage after speaking about the delay in Iowa caucus results, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(AP) – Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez wants “absolute transparent accounting” of the technological meltdown that led to delayed results from Monday’s leadoff Iowa caucuses.

Perez said in a statement Tuesday that “what happened last night should never happen again.” Saying it was “clear” the app used to tally caucus results failed, Perez called on the vendor to “provide absolute transparent accounting” of what happened. The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results after technological failures caused a daylong delay.

The numbers show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders leading the contest. Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar are trailing.