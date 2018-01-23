Home NATIONAL Do E-Cigarettes Help Or Harm? Report Says Not Clear Yet
Do E-Cigarettes Help Or Harm? Report Says Not Clear Yet
NATIONAL
0

Do E-Cigarettes Help Or Harm? Report Says Not Clear Yet

0
0
Cliff Watson
now viewing

Do E-Cigarettes Help Or Harm? Report Says Not Clear Yet

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Trump's Medicaid Move May Actually Prod GOP States To Expand

KHABUL HOTEL ATTACK SOME AMERICANS KILLED INJURED 01-23-18
now playing

Official: Americans Killed, Injured In Attack On Kabul Hotel

ALASKA EARTHQUAKE MAP 2018
now playing

Seismologist: Tsunami Chance Reduced With Quake Type

LARRY NASSAR
now playing

Victims Of Sports Doctor's Abuse Draw Strength From Others

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM
now playing

Trudeau Says US Should See Merits Of NAFTA

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Interviewed By Mueller Team In Russia Investigation

shooting-investigation
now playing

Breakup Blamed For Student Shooting In School Cafeteria

STABBING
now playing

Man Charged For Stabbing Coworker

surveillance cameras generic city cameras
now playing

Brownsville To Invest In Surveillance Cameras

auto pedestrian accident
now playing

Victim's Death Likely To Bring Upgraded Charge Against Drunk Driving Suspect

(AP) – A new report concludes that electronic cigarettes could be a boon to public health or a major liability – it all depends on whether they help Americans quit smoking or encourage more young people to try traditional cigarettes.

The report issued Tuesday wrestles with the potential benefits and harms of the vapor-emitting devices. But those effects may not be known for decades because of how slowly illnesses caused by smoking emerge.

The report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine analyzed more than 800 studies of e-cigarettes but underscores the lingering questions about the devices. It remains unclear if they help smokers quit cigarettes.

The Food and Drug Administration gained authority to regulate e-cigarettes in 2016, but has delayed several key regulations on the industry.

Related posts:

  1. Pharr, University Of Texas Rio Grande Valley To Work Together
  2. Criminal Charges Filed After Woman Wounded By Negligent Gun Discharge Inside Pharr H-E-B
  3. Doctor Who Came To US As Child Jailed By Immigration Agents
Related Posts
Healthcare_reform

Trump’s Medicaid Move May Actually Prod GOP States To Expand

jsalinas 0
LARRY NASSAR

Victims Of Sports Doctor’s Abuse Draw Strength From Others

jsalinas 0
JEFF SESSIONS

Sessions Interviewed By Mueller Team In Russia Investigation

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video