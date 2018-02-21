Home TEXAS “Do Not Hire” List Proposed For Teachers Convicted Of Sex With Students
(Austin, TX) — A “do not hire” list is proposed to prevent teachers convicted of having inappropriate relationships with students from working in other districts. The state Board of Education would also be allowed to suspend the teaching certificate of anyone charged with illegal behavior with students.

The state currently leaves hiring decisions up to each district, which must do its own homework to see if a teacher has been flagged by the Texas Education Agency. Texas leads the nation in the number of teachers charged with these crimes.

