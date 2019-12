Doctor Jill Biden is taking a close look at border culture and customs during a visit to Brownsville. The former Second Lady crossed the Gateway International Bridge yesterday to attend the Christmas Tamalada in Matamoros.

Later, she also spent time reading stories to kids during a Children’s Holiday Book Reading session in Brownsville. Two Texas U.S. Representatives, Filemon Vela Junior and Vicente Gonzalez, escorted Doctor Biden on her Valley visit.