Doctor: Miami Becoming ‘epicenter’ Of Coronvirus Outbreak

(AP) – A top doctor is warning that Florida’s rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases is turning Miami into the “epicenter of the pandemic,” and an epidemiologist says the region’s situation “extremely grave.”

Their assessments come as Florida recorded more than 12,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday after a record-setting weekend. The spike partly reflects the larger number of tests being performed but also a high percentage of those returning positive.

The state set a national daily record of more than 15,000 cases reported Sunday. The state added another 35 deaths Monday, with the one-week average remaining at 71 per day.