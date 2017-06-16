Home NATIONAL Doctor Says Scalise Recovery A Good Possibility
Doctor Says Scalise Recovery A Good Possibility
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Doctor Says Scalise Recovery A Good Possibility

0
0
STEVE SCALISE
now viewing

Doctor Says Scalise Recovery A Good Possibility

HANDCUFFS SMALL GEN
now playing

Suspects Accused Of Assaulting Border Patrol Agent Arrested

PHILANDO CASTILE
now playing

Minnesota Officer Acquitted In Motorist Shooting

donald-trump
now playing

Trump Cancelling Obama's "One-Sided Deal With Cuba"

TEXAS VOTER ID VOTER ID
now playing

Report: Voter ID Problems Delayed Hundreds At Polls

BORDER WALL
now playing

As Wall Looms, US Moves To Settle Border Fence Land Cases

FORT HOOD
now playing

Fort Hood Officials Declare Missing Soldier Dead

Election Governor Texas
now playing

Gov. Abbott Uses Veto To Block 50 Mostly Low-Profile Bills

Reginald Gerard Kimbro
now playing

Man Held In Slaying Of 2 Women Now Charged With Sex Assault

JOBS REPORT
now playing

Texas Unemployment Rate For May Slips To 4.8 Percent

MEDICAL DOCTORS
now playing

Discarded Health Forms Breach May Affect About 2,000

(AP) – Doctors say House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (skuh-LEES’) has a good possibility of recovery after he was at “imminent risk of death” from a gunshot wound to the hip two days ago.

Dr. Jack Sava of MedStar Washington Hospital Center says “an excellent recovery is a good possibility,” but says Scalise faces additional surgeries, a long hospital stay and rehabilitation.

Sava says infection remains a risk, after doctors performed several surgeries to stop bleeding and begin repairing abdominal and bone damage. Scalise remains in critical condition but his vital signs have stabilized and doctors have lifted sedation enough for him to respond to family members.

The bullet entered Scalise’s left hip and tore across his pelvis, cracking bones and injuring organs and blood vessels. Sava didn’t address what organs were damaged.

No related posts.

Related Posts
HANDCUFFS SMALL GEN

Suspects Accused Of Assaulting Border Patrol Agent Arrested

jsalinas 0
PHILANDO CASTILE

Minnesota Officer Acquitted In Motorist Shooting

jsalinas 0
donald-trump

Trump Cancelling Obama’s “One-Sided Deal With Cuba”

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video