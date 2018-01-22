Home NATIONAL Doctor Who Came To US As Child Jailed By Immigration Agents
Doctor Who Came To US As Child Jailed By Immigration Agents
Doctor Who Came To US As Child Jailed By Immigration Agents

(AP) – A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child has been jailed after being taken from his home by immigration agents.  WOOD-TV and MLive.com report Lukasz Niec was arrested last Tuesday and is being detained at a county jail. The 43-year-old legal U.S. resident works at a Kalamazoo hospital.

The Associated Press sent an email Monday seeking comment from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.  An automatic response said the agency’s public affairs employees aren’t working because of the government shutdown.

Niec has two misdemeanor convictions from high school: malicious destruction of property and receiving stolen goods. His wife says he pleaded guilty and was told the convictions wouldn’t be used in a deportation.  Niec came from Poland to the Detroit area when he was about 5.

