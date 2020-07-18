NATIONAL

Doctor Who Survived COVID-19 Bewildered By Public Disregard

Dr. Michael Saag, left, speaks with an unidentified coworker in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, July 10, 2020. Saag survived COVID-19 and now treats patients with the disease. (Amanda Chambers/University of Alabama at Birmingham via AP)

(AP) — Medical professionals in Alabama are witnessing two starkly different realities: Inside the hospitals, they attend to patients fighting for their lives in overcrowded intensive care units. Outside the medical centers’ doors, they see a society that appears to be blithely ignoring the safety precautions that experts have recommended to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Michael Saag is an infectious diseases expert who treats patients at a hospital run by the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He says he is greatly disheartened by the lax attitude many have shown. And he worries about Alabama’s future at a time when the virus is posing more of a threat than ever.

