Doctor’s Death Unleashes Mourning, Fury At Chinese Officials

The death of a doctor who was reprimanded for warning about China’s new virus triggered an outpouring of praise for him and fury that communist authorities put politics above public safety. Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang died at the hospital where he worked and likely contracted the virus while treating patients. A prominent Chinese disease researcher called him a hero and said, “Dr. Li Wenliang is immortal.” In death, Li became the face of simmering anger at Chinese officials who frequently are accused of abusing the ruling Communist Party’s controls over information to lie about or hide disease outbreaks, chemical spills, dangerous consumer products or financial frauds.
