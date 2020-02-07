Doctor’s Death Unleashes Mourning, Fury At Chinese Officials

A man pays condolence in front of flowers lying near a photo of the Dr. Li Wenliang at a hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. The death of the doctor who was reprimanded for warning about China's new virus triggered an outpouring Friday of praise for him and fury that communist authorities put politics above public safety. In death, Dr. Li Wenliang became the face of simmering anger at the ruling Communist Party's controls over information and complaints that officials lie about or hide disease outbreaks, chemical spills, dangerous consumer products or financial frauds. (Chinatopix via AP)