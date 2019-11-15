Doctors: Girls Shot In Remarkably Good Spirits

(AP) – Doctors who treated two girls shot in the attack at a high school outside Los Angeles say both were in remarkably good spirits when they arrived at a hospital for treatment.

Dr. Boris Borazjani of Providence Holy Cross Hospital told reporters Friday that both girls were sitting up and “smiling and talking” while undergoing treatment after Thursday’s shooting at Saugus High School in in the city of Santa Clarita that killed two students. Dr. Evan Valle added that “both girls were very stoic.”

Borazjani called gun violence like the shooting at the school “an unacceptable public health problem.” The 16-year-old boy suspected of opening fire is in critical condition at another hospital.